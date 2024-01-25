‘Touch and go…’ – Jurgen Klopp hints at possibility of Liverpool trio returning to face Norwich

Jurgen Klopp has hinted at the possibility of three Liverpool players returning from injury to face Norwich in the FA Cup on Sunday.

In his press conference this afternoon ahead of that fixture, the Reds manager was asked for an update on the status of Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who’ve all been sidelined recently due to various issues.

Regarding the trio’s chances of being fit to play at the weekend, the 56-year-old replied (via Liverpool Echo): “There’s a chance for all of them but we will have to see. Touch and go.

“Robbo is physically ready. It was good to have him in matchday squad. He’s in completely normal team training schedule. Like Dom tomorrow.

“Trent, is it Norwich or the game after we have to see? Not in team training yet, maybe tomorrow, we have to see. It will be very helpful if they can be involved.”

Robertson’s inclusion in the Liverpool matchday squad for last night’s clash against Fulham indicates that he should be good to go for the Norwich game on Sunday, while Klopp’s update on Szoboszlai also seems to suggest that the Hungarian could be available.

The Canaries’ visit to Anfield may come too soon for Trent, but with Conor Bradley performing commendably at right-back, it might be for the best if the Reds’ number 66 is held in reserve until the Premier League game against Chelsea next Wednesday.

We’ve coped very well without our two first-choice full-backs this month, with the Northern Ireland international and Joe Gomez stepping up brilliantly, so the manager might wish to persevere with them for Sunday and then possibly recall the returning pair to face Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Meanwhile, Szoboszlai returning will further supplement a midfield which is gradually getting closer to being at full strength, and having him back while Wataru Endo is away at the Asian Cup would be most welcome.

It remains to be seen if some (or any) of the trio namechecked by Klopp will be available against Norwich, but either way it definitely appears as if they’re closing in on their respective comebacks, which’ll delight every Reds supporter.

