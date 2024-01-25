‘The greatest fall’: Where Liverpool now rank in Deloitte money league as PSG steals third

Deloitte’s Football Money League 2024 report is out and it doesn’t make for pretty reading as far as Liverpool are concerned.

Jurgen Klopp’s outfit dropped four places down to seventh, being overtaken by PSG, Barcelona, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

This inevitably followed a significant downturn in performance levels last term as the Reds struggled to build on the nearly quadruple campaing of 2022/23.

“Contrastingly, Liverpool reported the greatest fall in year-on-year rankings, moving from 3rd to 7th, and were one of three Money League clubs (alongside Atlético de Madrid and West Ham United) to report a decline in revenue in comparison to the previous season,” as was reported by Deloitte. “This was due to a downturn in on-pitch results across both domestic and European competitions after the club reached three finals and finished 2nd in the league in 2021/22.”

Key findings for Liverpool

It’s a 3% drop in revenue from the prior campaign, with broadcasting revenue taking the brunt of the hit despite commercials improving by over £30m.

With us already on course for a League Cup final in February, being through to the last 16 in the Europa League and sitting comfortably in the top four spots, however, there is cause for optimism.

Regardless of whether or not we secure the Premier League crown come May, the return of Champions League money will surely be a wlecome boost to coffers constrained by Europe’s second-tier tournament.

No disrespect to the Europa League, of course, which has provided a thrilling journey in a transitionary season.

