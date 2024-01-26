(Video) Alexis Mac Allister’s brother sent off after one of the most comical fouls you’ll ever see

The Mac Allister family are what you call a footballing family.

You’ve got Alexis who is a World Cup winner and often runs the show for Liverpool in the middle of the park and his two brothers Kevin (of Union SG in Belgium) and Francis (of Rosario Central in Argentina) also playing professionally.

Their father and uncle are both retired footballers too so it’s fair to say that football is all that they know!

Liverpool have already came up against Kevin twice this season when we were drawn against Union SG in the group stages of the Europa League.

You may remember our No. 10’s brother getting a decent reception from all four sides of the ground when he was substituted at L4 during our first clash with them in October.

We defeated the Belgians 2-0 at Anfield but suffered a 2-1 loss in Brussels last month after Jurgen Klopp fielded a youthful XI with qualification already confirmed.

Union SG may not have navigated their way through the group stages of the Europa League but they’re flying in their respective league this term – currently eight points clear of next best Anderlecht.

Those two sides faced off in the Belgian capital last night and Kevin received a comical red card for one of the most bizarre challenges you’ll ever see as his side earned a 2-1 victory to progress through to the semi-finals of the cup.

There could be no complaints from the 26-year-old who cynically brought down the forward who was racing through on goal!

You can see the incident below via @RTLsportsbe on X below: