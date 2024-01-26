Jamie Carragher posts defiant social media message in response to Jurgen Klopp ‘body blow’

Jamie Carragher has reacted with defiance to this morning’s shock news that Jurgen Klopp is to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Reds fans – and the football world in general – were left stunned by the announcement, with the German deciding to leave his current post later this year despite his contract lasting until 2026.

Taking to social media in direct response to the club’s confirmation of the news, the former LFC defender posted on X: “This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came. I just thought it would be another few years away. What a manager, what a man, let’s go out with a bang Jurgen!”

That Klopp would leave Liverpool one day was inevitable, but nobody realistically woke up this morning thinking it’d be today that we’d be hit by such a sledgehammer of an announcement.

However, the end of Carragher’s tweet is the rallying call to heed now. The Reds are shaping up to potentially have a season for the ages – top of the Premier League, one win away from lifting the Carabao Cup and still involved in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Had the German told us 12 months ago that he’d be leaving in the summer of 2023, his glorious Anfield reign would’ve ended with a whimper. At least now there’s a distinct possibility that it could reach a memorable crescendo.

How fitting would it be if Klopp’s final match in charge of Liverpool next May is followed by him having a trophy to lift. Let’s make it happen, Reds!

