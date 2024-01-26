‘Early bookies favourite’ to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool now emerges

Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as ‘the early bookies favourite’ to step into the Liverpool hotseat when Jurgen Klopp departs this summer.

Ben Jacobs shared the update in question on X (formerly Twitter) this morning following the bombshell announcement of Jurgen Klopp’s exit.

Xabi Alonso, who is doing an amazing job at Leverkusen, is the early bookies favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp. Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro told me there's no clause allowing him to leave for #LFC, but added "sometimes agreements that aren't on paper are agreements as well." pic.twitter.com/JrEwK79B49 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 26, 2024

Jorg Schmadkte was the latest to announce his exit from the club, concluding a brief arrangement with the Anfield-based outfit that saw the former Wolfsburg employee preside over our summer dealings.

Replacing the irreplaceable

How on earth do you begin to manage the process of replacing Jurgen Klopp? Never mind his coaching staff and a sporting director to boot.

With all due respect to the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, we’re not talking about replacing an Erik ten Hag or Mikel Arteta – we’re talking bona fide football royalty, a man synonymous with Liverpool, politically and spiritually.

Even if Alonso feels the most appealing option in this instance – owing to genuine managerial quality and his historical link to the club – we don’t envy the job on the Spaniard’s hands in living up to the lofty expectations set by our commander-in-chief.

Goodness gracious. What a day.

