‘Really mad’ – Ex-Red claims Jurgen Klopp is ‘tired’ of ‘fighting to sign players’ in rant aimed at FSG

Jose Enrique has claimed a lack of transfer funds under current owners FSG is the reason behind Jurgen Klopp’s decision to quit Liverpool at the end of the current campaign.

It was confirmed by the club’s social media channels on Friday morning that the German tactician will bring an end to his Reds career in the summer after just shy of nine years on Merseyside.

The 56-year-old has explained he’s ‘running out of energy’ and claimed he ‘cannot do the job again and again and again and again’.

Ex-Red Enrique is not having Klopp’s explanation, however, and believes the boss is ‘tired’ of ‘fighting every single year to sign the players that he deserves in the team’.

The Spaniard told Sky Sports (via The Mirror): “My initial thoughts were actually I was mad but you cannot blame him. He’s a legend, I believe Liverpool will build a statue. Because of him, Liverpool have achieved everything they have in the last few years.

“I think something happened. I have my own opinion about it. I think it has to do with the spending and the owners. I think he has got tired of it to keep fighting every single year to sign the players that he deserves in the team.

READ MORE: ‘To be honest…’ – Xabi Alonso has just responded to questions about becoming next Liverpool manager

“I think he’s just got tired of that. That’s a personal opinion. Obviously he’s giving his opinion and that’s a real one but from my side and seeing it from a former player as well, he’s just every year he needs to do miracles to win stuff with these players.

“Obviously they have a great team this year to win stuff but again, this January transfer window, the team needs something and the owners just don’t give it. I really believe they need one or two players and he does as well, even if he doesn’t say so.

“So I think he’s just tired of it. I think he believes it’s going to be a good season and then after that, he leaves as a king. That’s my opinion from the outside, I’m not sure if anyone is thinking like me but it’s very sad and first thoughts, I was mad. Not about him but the owners. I was really, really mad about it.”

Klopp has provided us with his reasons for leaving and it’s important that we respect those and don’t speculate too much.

A lot has been made of FSG’s ownership and willingness to spend ever since they took charge of the club in 2010, however, but on the whole the relationship between the American-based group and the former Borussia Dortmund boss appears to have been a good one.

The ex-Mainz head coach has had money to spend since becoming manager in 2015, but nowhere near as much as many of his Premier League counterparts during that time.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion on the matter and it’s clear that Enrique is placing the blame on John Henry and Co.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, Liverpool MUST keep one man fit, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!