‘Behind the scenes’ – FSG president Mike Gordon speaks out after bombshell Jurgen Klopp news

Liverpool supporters were rocked by the news on Friday that Jurgen Klopp will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The German tactician has been in charge of the Reds for eight and a half years and has won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside.

The news comes as a huge surprise to all supporters with the Reds still challenging on all four fronts this term and Klopp under contract until 2016 – and FSG president Mike Gordon has now spoke out about the boss’ decision (as quoted by David Lynch on X).

Mike Gordon: "[We will] continue the due diligence behind the scenes which will allow our football ops department to adapt to a future without Jurgen. These ambitions will be pursued in the best interests of the club and its supporters and we will update fans as and when… — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) January 26, 2024

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp’s emotional message to Liverpool fans after bombshell exit announcement

We still have four trophies to compete for before the end of the season and our German tactician will be doing everything he can to ensure he adds to his trophy collection before he moves on.

Steven Gerrard was the man many Reds thought would replace Klopp when the time came but the Scouser will no longer be near the top of people’s lists after struggling at Aston Villa and then deciding to accept a job with Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

Former Red Xabi Alonso is absolutely flying with Bayer Leverkusen at the moment and could be tempted by a move to Merseyside in the summer but Liverpool won’t be the only club wanting the Spaniard in the dugout.

The club will already be weighing up potential candidates to replace the former Borussia Dortmund boss and the entirety of his backroom staff, including assistant Pep Lijnders, and it’s going to be hard for anyone to come in and have the same impact Klopp did when he joined in 2015.

We simply cannot believe today’s news.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, Liverpool MUST keep one man fit, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!