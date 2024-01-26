(Video) What Harvey Elliott did immediately after full-time whistle v Fulham speaks volumes

Harvey Elliott is a boyhood Liverpool supporter and it’s clear that every time he steps out on to the pitch for the club he gives his absolute all.

He will have been delighted to have reached yet another final with the club on Wednesday night but as soon as referee Simon Hooper blew the full-time whistle our No. 19 dropped to the floor looking absolutely exhausted.

He ran his socks off all night against his former side and that’s all you can ask from the lads in red whenever they’re called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

Elliott has featured 29 times for the club this term (across all competitions) and has impressed for the most part.

He offers plenty of energy, whether that be on the flank or in midfield, and it’s important to remember that the England youth international is just 20 years of age.

It feels like he’s been around forever but the versatile attacker is still only young and there’s plenty more to come from him in the future.

He’ll be hoping to pick up another bit of silverware at Wembley next month when we take on Chelsea in the League Cup final.

Check Elliott falling to the ground immediately after the full-time whistle below via @CharlieeLFC on X: