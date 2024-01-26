FSG chief Hogan opens up on son’s reaction to Jurgen Klopp exit news

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan has opened up on his son’s heartbreaking reaction to learning of Jurgen Klopp’s planned departure.

Paul Gorst relayed the comments in question on X from the German’s impromptu press conference.

Hogan: "My son said he thought Jurgen would manage forever. I can understand the impact and the shock, we'll have the right time to look back and talk about his career, the ride we've been on, extraordinary. Leadership, charisma, him as a person." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 26, 2024

The Reds boss has been at the helm of the Anfield-based club for nine years, opting to make this campaign his final one.

READ MORE: ‘No! Ferguson did what?’: Jurgen Klopp responds to Alex Ferguson proposal in bombshell presser

READ MORE: ‘Early bookies favourite’ to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool now emerges

Us too

There’s not a doubt in our mind that the thoughts and feelings of Hogan’s son will be echoed by all of Liverpool’s vast fanbase.

Many of us had no doubt envisioned the 56-year-old at least committing to the final two years of his contract – potentially even extending his terms – after laying down the foundations for what he dubbed ‘Liverpool 2.0’.

The foundations, it should be highlighted, will endure after Klopp’s departure. Though, it’s incredibly hard to embrace whatever future may come with an emotionally sober frame of mind.

We’ll always, at the absolute least, look back on Jurgen’s time with incredible fondness.

In the meantime, though, we’ve some trophies to go and win and more memories to make with a once-in-a-generation manager.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, Liverpool MUST keep one man fit, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!