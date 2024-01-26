Jurgen Klopp admits ‘relief’ after shock Liverpool exit decision; discusses the reaction of his players

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he felt ‘relief’ after making the decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the current campaign.

The German tactician will have been in the role for just shy of nine years when his Anfield career comes to an end in the summer and he’s won every major trophy possible during that time.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss made his decision to exit the club back in November but the news was only made public via the club’s social media channels on Friday morning.

In a special press conference at the AXA Training Centre this afternoon (as quoted by the Echo’s Ian Doyle on X), Klopp explained that his players had a ‘top’ reaction when he told them his decision and that his emotions today were ‘mixed’.

Klopp: After today I won't answer any more questions on it (the decision) until the end of the season. I had to tell some other people this week earlier and there were some tears, but that's normal after so long together — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) January 26, 2024

The Normal One will now be fully focussed on finishing his Liverpool career in the best way possible. The Reds are still challenging on four fronts and welcome Norwich City to Anfield on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

After today Klopp does not want any more talk about his impending exit but instead wants focus on what his players can achieve during the current campaign.

