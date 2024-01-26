‘No! Ferguson did what?’: Jurgen Klopp responds to Alex Ferguson proposal in bombshell presser

It seems there will be no wiggle room for a change of mind as far as Jurgen Klopp is concerned over his managerial future.

The German coach is indeed primed to leave Liverpool Football Club after a glorious nine years spent at the Anfield-based outfit.

In quotes relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by the Echo’s Paul Gorst, the 56-year-old confirmed he would not consider doing ‘an Alex Ferguson’ and that he was ‘clear’ in his decision.

Klopp asked if he could 'do an Alex Ferguson' by changing mind: "No! Ferguson did what? I didn't know that. I respect Alex a lot I really thought a lot about the situation, it's always clear. I have to make this decision, no-one else, the respect and trust we have…" — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 26, 2024

Liverpool 2.0 without Jurgen Klopp

Such a pity, it has to be said, that a team with such superb potential won’t have a head coach of immense quality behind it like Klopp.

That’s not to say our executives working behind the scenes on finding a replacement won’t source an individual with the potential to reach the same heights, but it’ll be an extremely tough job to say the least.

The optimist in us here at Empire of the Kop would like to believe that the possibility of winning a host of silverware could encourage a change of mind within the former Mainz manager.

That said, it does very much seem that the Liverpool boss has very much made up his mind after what he described as a particularly ‘intense’ period in his life.

