Jurgen Klopp adamant FSG had ‘nothing to do with’ decision to leave Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is adamant that FSG had ‘nothing to do with’ his decision to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Jose Enrique claimed that a lack of transfer funds under the current owners had been a significant factor behind the 56-year-old deciding to walk away from the job this year, but the Reds boss emphatically refuted that suggestion in a press conference on Friday afternoon.

As shared by journalist Neil Jones on X, the German said: “I saw Jose Enrique, who I like a lot, say it is about FSG. I can tell you, absolutely, FSG has nothing to do with it.”

Klopp: "I saw Jose Enrique, who I like a lot, say it is about FSG. I can tell you, absolutely, FSG has nothing to do with it."#LFC 🔴 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 26, 2024

As per Liverpool Echo, Klopp elaborated: “It would be easy in this job to blame the owners and say FSG should spend more. Was I always happy with that? No, but they built two stands, the AXA [Training] Centre for the next 40/50 years. We did it properly, the Liverpool way, which I love.

“That we didn’t win [more] Champions League, Premier Leagues is not down to money. That we got 97 points and 94 points and didn’t win the league or didn’t win more Champions League it wasn’t down to signing one player. If you want to blame anyone, blame me. Having a team that could do all that was exceptional.”

Some Liverpool fans will continue to bemoan FSG’s relative parsimony in the transfer market in comparison to other Premier League clubs, but it speaks to Klopp’s class as a man that he emphatically dismissed that as a factor in his decision to leave.

Like the manager pointed out, Anfield’s capacity has increased by 25% under the current ownership, while the AXA Training Centre is also a significant long-term investment which’ll benefit future generations at the club.

That the 56-year-old didn’t win even more silverware with the Reds despite reaching phenomenal points tallies owes plenty to the misfortune of coinciding with a hugely successful Manchester City side, even though their triumphs continue to have the shadow of 115 Financial Fair Play charges cast over them.

FSG will continue to have their critics among the fan base, but when Klopp is so adamant that the owners didn’t push him towards stepping away from the manager’s job, he ought to be taken at his word.

