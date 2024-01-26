‘Will not happen…’ – Jurgen Klopp makes firm ‘promise’ to Liverpool fans once he leaves Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has promised Liverpool fans that he’ll never take a managerial job at another English club in the future.

This morning, the 56-year-old announced that he’ll step down as Reds manager at the end of this season, by which time he’ll have been in charge for almost nine years.

The German held a press conference in the afternoon in which he was unsurprisingly asked what might come next for him after he finishes at Anfield.

Klopp replied (via Liverpool Echo): “Having three or four weeks [break] in the summer was enough, but not any more. No club, no country for the next year, no other English club ever, I can promise that. Even if I have nothing to eat, it will not happen.”

We’ve seen plenty of other managers take multiple jobs within the Premier League and frequently come up against their former employers, but such are the ties that Klopp has built with Liverpool that he clearly can’t bring himself to ever face them in domestic action.

Jose Mourinho has been back to Stamford Bridge as Manchester United boss, ditto Antonio Conte with Tottenham. Even Sir Kenny Dalglish has been in the away dugout at Anfield, but the only way that might happen with the German in future is if he comes up against the Reds in a European tie with a club from the continent.

We’re very glad that the 56-year-old has ruled out managing another English outfit, as the idea of him coming up against us twice a season (possibly more depending on cup draws) doesn’t bear thinking about.

Even if he were to return with an overseas side, he’d be assured of one of the biggest ovations that Anfield would ever have witnessed.

At least the pain of him leaving at the end of the current campaign has been made a fraction easier by his insistence that he won’t be back in the Premier League to pit his wits against the club where’ll he be worshipped for generations to come.

