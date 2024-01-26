LFC legend admits he was ‘really hoping’ 41-y/o would replace Klopp as Man Utd concern is raised

Phil Thompson has admitted he was ‘really hoping’ that Pep Lijnders would replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager when the German’s time on Merseyside comes to an end.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss will be leaving Liverpool in the summer, news revealed by the club’s social media channels on Friday morning, with the 56-year-old ‘running out of energy’ in his current role.

Many believe Klopp’s assistant Lijnders is the natural successor for the Liverpool boss but the club also revealed that the Dutchman will be vacating his role at the end of the season as he pursues a managerial career.

Ex-Red Thompson also raised concern about the prospect of the Anfield-based outfit entering a period of turmoil following the departure of the Normal One – similar to what Manchester United have experienced since Sir Alex Ferguson quit Old Trafford in 2013.

“Even if it is Xabi Alonso or Steven Gerrard, I was really hoping, people spoke about it, Pep Lijnders who has done a wonderful job – he would,” Thompson said on talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop).

“But if they all go as well, then it is all starting anew. And we all know that no matter what football club, you bring people in with different ideas, you look at how Manchester United have struggled since Sir Alex Ferguson left, it is difficult to replicate.”

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp reveals whether he’ll play a role in finding his successor as Liverpool manager

United are currently under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag – the fifth permanent manager since Ferguson’s exit – and have struggled for consistency for a number of years now.

The concern for many Kopites will be to see Liverpool enter a period of uncertainty after just shy of nine years of stability and success under Klopp.

Xabi Alonso is the ‘early bookies favourite’ to take up the Anfield hot seat in the summer but there will be a number of names linked with L4 between now and the end of the season.

We can win four trophies before the German tactician leaves the club and next up is Norwich City at Anfield in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, Liverpool MUST keep one man fit, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!