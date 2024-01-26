Liverpool told they can win ‘back to back league titles’ by signing ‘world-class’ PL striker

Liverpool have been told they can win ‘back to back league titles’ if they make a move for one player in particular.

The Reds are flying at the moment as they continue to challenge on all four fronts this term but Peterborough chairman and Liverpool supporter Darragh MacAnthony believes Jurgen Klopp’s side could benefit from the signing of Ivan Toney – labelling the Brentford forward as ‘world-class’.

Toney returned to action last week after serving a suspension due to betting offences and netted a free kick as the Bees defeated Nottingham Forest 3-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The England international has been linked with a move away from Thomas Frank’s side and MacAnthony has urged Liverpool to sell Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo and replace them with the Northampton-born ace.

“He’s a world class player,” the Irishman said on The Hard Truth Podcast (via Rousing The Kop) . “Every team at the top of the Premier League should buy him and need him. I want to see Brentford win games and stay in the Premier League and then I want to see him get his move.

“Ivan Toney is in the top three strikers in the Premier League. I even look at Liverpool struggling at times and I’m thinking sell Diaz, sell Gakpo and go and get Ivan Toney. Him in the middle, Nunez to the right and Salah to the left. Back to back league titles all day long!”

Toney played for Peterborough before moving to Brentford in 2020 and that’s perhaps why MacAnthony is such a huge fan of the 27-year-old.

He netted 49 goals in 94 appearances for Posh before completing a move to west London worth £5.6m (transfermarkt).

Back in November the Peterborough chairman claimed the Brentford No. 17 would thrive at Anfield but we’re not sure we agree with his latest comments.

Diaz has returned to his best form in recent weeks and netted the goal at Craven Cottage on Wednesday which secured our spot in next month’s League Cup final.

The Colombian has seven goals and two assists this term while Gakpo has registered nine goals and four assists (across all competitions).

Toney did grow up supporting Liverpool so you’d suspect he’d be keen on a move to Merseyside but it’s not a transfer we can see happening in all honesty – no matter how desperate MacAnthony is to see it happen!

