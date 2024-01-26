‘Start telling lies’ – Dejan Lovren shows support for Mo Salah amidst recent criticism of Liverpool forward

Dejan Lovren has joined Mo Salah’s agent in showing support for the Egyptian King after he received criticism for returning to Liverpool to recover from injury.

The 31-year-old was representing his nation at AFCON in Ivory Coast but suffered a ‘proper tear in his hamstring’, according to Pep Lijnders, during their second group stage clash with Ghana on January 18 and has returned to Merseyside for treatment.

Former Egypt international and Premier League striker Mido voiced his opinion on the matter last night and sarcastically claimed that certain exercises can only be done in Liverpool.

Our No. 11 himself posted a message on Instagram explaining that he’s doing what he can to return to fitness as quickly as possible and ex-Red Lovren weighed in on the matter below that post.

The Croatian wrote (via The Boot Room): “When the hate don’t work, they start telling lies. Keep strong brate!”

Salah sustained the injury on January 18 and his agent, Ramy Abbas, then revealed the forward will be out for three to four weeks.

The AFCON final is set to take place on February 11 meaning the former Roma man really does face a race against time to be fit.

Although he will be desperate to represent the Pharaohs if they get there, no risks should be taken.

Liverpool’s record Premier League goalscorer will know that and he will also be cautious not to further injure himself with Jurgen Klopp’s side still in contention on all four fronts this term.

Our German tactician insisted that Salah is loyal to his country when speaking in his press conference yesterday so let’s just hope he can return to fitness sooner rather than later to help both his country and Liverpool to success.

