‘Real talent’ – Micah Richards admits he’s been very impressed by Liverpool Academy product recently

Micah Richards has admitted he’s been very impressed by one Liverpool Academy product recently – labelling the 20-year-old as ‘a real talent’.

Conor Bradley was handed another start by Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday night as the Reds booked their spot in next month’s League Cup final with a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Northern Irishman threw in another superb performance at right back and has proved in recent weeks that he’s got what it takes to challenge Trent Alexander-Arnold for a role in the side.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast (via The Boot Room), Richards said: “I thought Bradley was very good until they conceded the goal when he (Wilson) just come inside him.

“He looks like a real talent – he’s a full-back for Liverpool if anyone has not seen him already.”

After spending time at Bolton last season where Bradley won their player of the season award, the youngster sustained a back injury during preseason training and only returned to action at the start of last month.

The Northern Ireland international has been given an extended run in the side in recent weeks as a result of Alexander-Arnold’s knee injury and it’s fair to say he’s grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

He’s solid defensively but also isn’t afraid of showing what he’s about in attacking areas – registering an assist during our 4-0 defeat of Bournemouth at the weekend.

We’re delighted to see yet another Academy product stepping up to the plate when needed and look forward to seeing him continue to impress in a red shirt.

