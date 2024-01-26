(Video) Tennessee Titans coach reaches for the Jurgen Klopp quotes drawer at his unveiling

The new head coach of the Tennessee Titans NFL team has turned to Jurgen Klopp for inspiration in introducing himself to their supporters.

Brian Callahan has been appointed to the role this week, replacing Mike Vrabel, and he appears to be heading into a job which has echoes of what his counterpart at Anfield faced last summer.

As per Sky Sports, the Titans are set to undergo a squad rebuild, with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill and star running back Derrick Henry among the players set to become free agents. It’s their equivalent of the German losing the likes of Jordan Henderson, Bobby Firmino, James Milner and Fabinho in 2023.

Speaking at his unveiling, the 39-year-old openly admitted he was borrowing a quote from Klopp in outlining his mission in Tennessee.

Callahan said: “There’s a quote from Jurgen Klopp; I didn’t want to rip it off and present it as my own. He had said at one point as a soccer coach at Liverpool, ‘when you agree on a common idea and work towards it together you can create something special’.

“That’s what I believe in. That’s what we’ll do here. That, to me, is what this is all about and there is no ability to have success without those principles.”

If Callahan’s spell in charge of the Titans goes along similar lines to Klopp at Liverpool, the Tennessee-based team can be set for a golden period in their history.

Maybe we’ll soon hear the 39-year-old trying to characterise himself as ‘The Normal One’ at future press conferences!

You can view Callahan’s unveiling below, via @Titans on X (formerly Twitter):