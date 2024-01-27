‘I’m devastated’ – Aldridge shares the thoughts of every Liverpool fan in heartfelt Klopp tribute

Liverpool fans around the world are feeling the exact same emotions as we all must start to come to terms with the fact that Jurgen Klopp will not be manager of our club, past the end of this season.

It’s rocked everyone associated with the club and John Aldridge was quick to share his thoughts, as he took to social media in the aftermath of the shock announcement.

Taking to X, the Scouser wrote: ‘The day we’ve been dreading has Lfc fans 😩 I’m devastated, but totally understand! WHAT A MAN! let’s hope this will inspire the squad to go out with trophies 🙏🙏 Topman ynwa’.

Devastated is not an understatement, particuarly when we thought the German would at least see out his current contract at Anfield – if not extend it further.

We knew it would happen one day but it’s such a shock that is comes now, in the wake of another cup final booked and whilst we sit top of the league.

Going out at the top is what every top professional desires though and let’s hope that the players can give their boss a trophy-laden departure from Merseyside.

They and we must work together to ensure that every match is tackled with 100% effort and that we use this announcement to spur us on to reward the 56-year-old with a send-off he truly deserves.

This starts with Norwich and hopefully ends in Dublin, with four pieces of silverware still up for grabs.

You can view Aldridge’s comments on Klopp via @Realaldo474 on X:

