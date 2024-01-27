How Bayer Leverkusen have responded to Liverpool’s interest in Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen reportedly ‘remain optimistic’ of keeping Xabi Alonso at the club beyond the summer window despite Liverpool’s interest in his services.

Florian Plettenberg shared the update in question on X (formerly Twitter) this morning, noting the Spaniard’s integration into squad planning for the next season.

As all of a red persuasion on Merseyside will be familiar with, of course, sometimes even the best laid plans can go awry, with Jurgen Klopp calling time on his Anfield career at the end of the season despite his current contract running until 2026.

If Alonso wants the job, he’ll leave

With the absolute greatest of respect for Bayer Leverkusen – and believe me, we have plenty for what the club has accomplished in a generally Bayern-dominated division – if Alonso fancies the Liverpool job, there won’t be anything that stops him from taking it.

Unless FSG and our decision-makers find a better-suited candidate up for the task of replacing one of the greatest figures in our history, of course!

Ultimately, though, the jobs don’t come much more prestigious than that at Anfield and we’d be mightily surprised if our former player turned down the opportunity if it was offered to him.

Only time will tell.

