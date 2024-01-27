Carragher admits he knew of Klopp announcement but thought it was a contract extension

It’s no secret that several people have the insider run of what happens in Liverpool before it’s released to the public and there were a select few he knew that Jurgen Klopp was set to make an announcement that would rock the footballing world.

Speaking on Sky Sports and reacting to the news of our manager announcing his departure at the end of the season, Jamie Carragher shared that he was privy to the knowledge that an announcement was coming but didn’t know what it was.

The Scouser said: “When I heard this morning that there was news coming out of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp was doing an interview, if you’d have asked me, you know, before the interview, what I thought it would be, it would probably have been the fact that he might have signed a new contract”.

Our former defender went on to explain the reasoning for this belief but it’s probably a thought that most of our fans had, it was only going to be a longer stay and not a shorter one.

With the team doing so well, with new players bedding in and the age bracket being so attractive – why wouldn’t you want to be part of this club?

However, we don’t know the toll that managing a club of our size has on a person and we all owe it to the boss to accept that he’s made the right decision for him and for us.

It’s now about us ensuring that he goes out on the highest of highs and that we start to prepare for what will be one of the most emotional days Anfield has ever seen, on the final game of the campaign.

Whether it’s none, one, two, three or four pieces of silverware that we pick up before the last ball of the Klopp era is kicked, we all now have a role to play to show that we are ready to fight with the team.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Klopp (from 0:34) via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

