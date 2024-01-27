Ex-Red speaks for all fans as he shares initial reaction to Klopp departing Liverpool

Liverpool fans will never forget the events of the 26th of January 2024 as Jurgen Klopp’s long goodbye began, meaning the messages of farewell also started.

Neil Mellor was among many Liverpool fans and former players who shared their thoughts on a fateful day and few of our supporters will disagree with what he said.

Taking to X, the 41-year-old said: ‘Shocked 😳 Devastated 🤦‍♂️ Knew it would happen one day but never wanted it to come. Let’s enjoy time left with one of our greatest managers ♥️’.

READ MORE: ‘I’m devastated’ – Aldridge shares the thoughts of every Liverpool fan in heartfelt Klopp tribute

It’s going to be such a tough few months as we watch the end of the German’s reign at Anfield and we can only imagine the heartache that we will all experience when he leaves the stadium for the last time.

As the former Preston man says though, all we can do now is enjoy the time we have left and ensure that we make a difference for him and the players.

With four trophies to fight for and a brilliant squad which will only improve as the injuries come to an end, we have a real chance to let him leave on a high.

READ MORE: Lucas Leiva’s four-word reaction to devastating Klopp news; everyone feels the same

It’s up to Virgil van Dijk and the rest of the leaders to make sure that the players use this as fuel to fight even harder and ensure that the end of the 56-year-old’s story can make for a beautiful start for whoever the next man is.

As the dreaded day edges nearer though, we must soak in every second and make the most of it all.

You can view Mellor’s comments on Klopp via @NeilMellor33 on X:

Shocked 😳

Devastated 🤦‍♂️

Knew it would happen one day but never wanted it to come.

Let’s enjoy time left with one of our greatest managers ♥️ https://t.co/G78weAtAea — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) January 26, 2024

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment