Fowler suggests perfect Klopp tribute for final Anfield game; fans aren’t ready for this

It’s still hard to think about, hard to write and impossible to say – Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool and now we must start to think of how we begin to say goodbye to a man who has changed our lives.

As the tributes and messages rolled in on social media, Robbie Fowler posed his suggestion on how the Reds could honour the legacy of our great manager – for his final home match as boss.

Taking to X, the Scouser wrote: ‘Last home game of the season , if @LFC don’t rename the Kop the Klopp im not going… (for this game)’.

It’s clearly a rather tongue-in-cheek reaction from the former striker but we can all at least admit that this news being released so early can mean that we all have chance to prepare a proper goodbye.

It will be whatever the club does that will be the most poignant and whether we decide to add another bench outside the Main Stand, build a statue, rename a stand – nobody can argue he doesn’t deserve it.

We’re not ready to see the German remove his cap in appreciation of the Kop, the tears, the speeches – everything that will be associated with a truly emotional day.

For now though, we just need to ensure that we can help the players win as many games as possible and hope that we end the season with anywhere between one and four pieces of silverware.

The 56-year-old deserves us all to give 100% in every match and that’s the best way we can repay his efforts of the last eight years.

Last home game of the season , if @LFC don't rename the Kop the Klopp im not going… (for this game) pic.twitter.com/x7mhhPmeAM — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) January 26, 2024

