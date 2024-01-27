FSG executives make Liverpool takeover promise for after Jurgen Klopp’s planned exit

The uncertainty that will undoubtedly follow in the coming months could spiral out of control if allowed to.

Fortunately, FSG, for one, has ruled out the possibility of adding to the club’s strife, promising to commit to ‘for the long haul’ and not engage in any plans to ‘sell their majority shareholding’.

“Senior FSG executives have stressed that Liverpool’s owners remain in it for the long haul,” James Pearce reported alongside Adam Crafton, David Ornstein and Oliver Kay for The Athletic. “They intend to oversee this new era and they have no intention of reviving their plans to sell their majority shareholding.”

Speaking at Jurgen Klopp’s impromptu presser, CEO Billy Hogan confirmed that the process that first brought the German to the club in 2015 would begin anew to find a successor (liverpoolfc.com): “We will go through that process, as we have done in the past – the same process that brought us Jürgen almost nine years ago – and that’s something that we will do in private, that will be done with, as Jürgen said, the people that are here, our ownership, Mike Gordon in particular will be a part of that process.”

The 56-year-old will end his spell at Liverpool earlier than initially planned, cutting short a contract that had been due to carry for a further two years beyond the summer of 2024.

Stability when it is needed

Goodness gracious me. Could you imagine if our owners decided to abandon ship at such a critical point?

We dare not think of how poorly received (and rightly so, of course) amongst a fanbase completely blindsided by Klopp’s bombshell decision.

Whilst we can all accept that it will be categorically impossible to find a Jurgen 2.0 to marry this new era as part of Liverpool 2.0, it’s fair to say we’ve got the best people on the job to find a suitable successor.

It’ll be a process informed, as Hogan noted, by ‘all the information, all the data’.

Hopefully, the next man to take the reins can build on the world-class foundations Klopp has brought about.

