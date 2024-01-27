Gerrard and Henderson share same reaction to Klopp’s shock bombshell news

Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson are our most recent captains and both would have been equally as shocked as all supporters, when we heard the dreaded news.

After Jurgen Klopp announced that this would be his final season as Liverpool manager, the pair both took to their Instagram stories to share news with one heart emoji.

It’s highly unlikely that the pair decided to do the same thing together but it’s perhaps interesting to see a lack of a more heartfelt approach from the duo who had spent the start of the campaign together in Saudi Arabia.

Our manager has said that this isn’t the time for goodbye, reflection or long emotional messages but a time for ensuring business as usual carries on until a devastating end.

We can only assume the former skippers will have something up their respective sleeves for the day we are all going to have to prepare for, when the German makes his Anfield farewell.

Not only will it be the most influential of former players sending messages but everyone from all corners of the footballing world.

It’s going to be the most emotional departure from the city that we’ve seen in living memory and all we can do until that day, is show the man in charge just how much we love him.

Every game feels that little bit more important and every atmosphere needs to be that bit more special.

For now, let’s prepare our own message of thanks and farewell – ahead of the day we all knew was coming but never wanted to accept.

You can view Gerrard and Henderson’s posts via their Instagram accounts:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment