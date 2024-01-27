‘He owes us nothing’ – Jamie Webster may have just written the best Klopp tribute

As Liverpool fans, we all share a love for Jurgen Klopp but when you’re one of the lucky few who has also been able to meet the man and possibly hold him in even higher regard – then his departure could hurt even more.

Jamie Webster is an avid supporter of our club and through his music, has been given the chance to meet the boss and his tribute to him is something that’s so special to see.

Taking to X, the Scouser wrote: ‘Don’t even know where to begin with this one. For once I’m lost for words. All I’ll say is that Jürgen Klopp is a better human being than he is a football manager – and that’s saying something in itself, because I think he’s the best football manager in the world.

READ MORE: Ex-Red speaks for all fans as he shares initial reaction to Klopp departing Liverpool

‘I’ll never be able to repay him for what he’s done for me and my career. I hope I speak on behalf of everyone when I say that as fans we owe him everything, and he owes us nothing. Forever Jürgen. ❤️’

It’s such a beautiful message for the boss and we can all agree or at least understand what the musician is saying, in a perfect tribute to the German.

We’ve been so lucky to have him in the hot seat at Anfield for so long and if he thinks this is the right time to go, then who are we to say that’s wrong?

READ MORE: ‘I’m devastated’ – Aldridge shares the thoughts of every Liverpool fan in heartfelt Klopp tribute

The 56-year-old has given everything and we can’t say that we haven’t reaped the rewards of the efforts he’s put into this club and this city, in the last eight years.

Now it’s time for us, the players and our manager to give one big final push to ensure that he ends this campaign lifting as much silverware to the sky as possible.

This could give us the final 0.1% that we need to get over the line and achieve something that has never been seen before.

You can view Webster’s comments on Klopp via @JamieWebster94 on X:

I’ll never be able to repay him for what he’s done for me and my career. I hope I speak on behalf of everyone when I say that as fans we owe him everything, and he owes us nothing. Forever Jürgen. ❤️ — Jamie Webster (@JamieWebster94) January 26, 2024

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment