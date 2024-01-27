Paul Joyce confirms two managers already ‘considered’ by FSG for new Liverpool boss

Liverpool fans will be dreading the thought of having to say goodbye to Jurgen Klopp but not only do we now know this will come but FSG have already begun plotting our future.

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce reported: ‘Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool’s owner, has begun the process of finding Klopp’s successor, with the former Liverpool midfielder and Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto de Zerbi among those who will be considered.’

It’s interesting to hear the names that are being bandied around already and when it comes to the man who has provided the above report, you can’t get much better sources.

One thing that is for sure though is that this will be a long process with a view to ensuring that we don’t make a knee-jerk decision that could work against us in the future.

Despite our current boss having nothing but positive things to say about our American owners, many supporters are not 100% behind their decision making process.

Selecting the next boss could well be a decision that makes or breaks their trust for many and so we can only hope they do the current due diligence and find the perfect candidate.

We have time on our hands and if it is Xabi Alonso and Roberto de Zerbi, then we will at least know that they were initially favoured by John Henry and his team.

A romantic reunion with one of the greatest midfielders in the Premier League era would probably be beneficial but a proven record managing at the same level is probably more ideal.

Time will tell but this will certainly be far from the final update we hear of who the next man to sit in the hot seat could be.

