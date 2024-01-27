(Video) Klopp’s reaction to Shankly and Dalglish comparison shows why he was and is the perfect Liverpool manager

It was a day for tears, emotion and reflection – not just through Jurgen Klopp’s unbelievable Liverpool career but a look back at the history of this great club and other times we’ve had to overcome a managerial departure.

There had arguably been no other resignations bigger than the days Bill Shankly and Sir Kenny Dalglish respectively decided that their time at Anfield was over but the German announcing similar news, evoked all the same feelings again.

In a question during the press conference about the shock decision, Billy Hogan was posed the question whether this news of our boss leaving at the end of the season was fair to compare to the departure of the two above legends of the Reds.

Although it wasn’t the 56-year-old who answered this point, his reaction to the question showed the humility of a man who has more than enough reason to believe that this is as upsetting for supporters as what came before – further demonstrating why he was and is the perfect Liverpool manager.

You can watch Klopp’s reaction to the Shankly and Dalglish question (from 29:25) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

