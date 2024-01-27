(Video) First thing Klopp did with Trent after revealing he would leave LFC is telling

Liverpool fans are rocked by the news that Jurgen Klopp is leaving Anfield this summer but the players will be equally as upset that they’re losing their boss.

In a training session that would have had an added amount of emotion for all the players and the staff, the German made a beeline for Trent Alexander-Arnold once the initial huddle had ended.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce confirms two managers already ‘considered’ by FSG for new Liverpool boss

The 56-year-old took all the focus away from his announcement and made it about our No.66 returning to training after his knee injury and that just shows how selfless he is.

We have so much time for goodbyes and messages but it’s now back to business and the joy our manager had in seeing the Scouser back on the pitch, shows he’s fully focussed on taking each day as it comes.

You can view the interaction between Klopp and Alexander-Arnold (from 0:51) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment