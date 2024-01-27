Fabrizio Romano issues ‘obvious’ Jurgen Klopp replacement claim following exit news

And it was all a dream…

How much we all wish we could have woken up this morning to discover that yesterday’s heartbreaking news was merely a nightmare of epic proportions.

However, sadly, it indeed remains the case that Jurgen Klopp will be departing Liverpool Football Club at the end of the current season.

It’s still far too early to be talking about replacements, according to Fabrizio Romano, despite the ‘obvious’ links to the likes of Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi.

“It’s too early to know who the replacement’s gonna be; it’d be a guess because nothing is advanced or concrete so far,” the Sky Sports journalist informed CaughtOffside. “It’s obvious to link talented managers like Alonso or Roberto De Zerbi but nothing is concrete now, it will take some time.”

Jurgen has given us time

Perhaps one slightly reassuring element is that we won’t be facing a Jordan Henderson-type situation whereby a beloved member of the side departs without giving us a chance to honour them properly and say our goodbyes.

Every remaining game of 2023/24 will provide such an opportunity to pay our respects to a man who provided joy in abundance.

Savour absolutely every minute, Reds. Savour every fist-punch and cry of congratulations from our main man on the touchline after every sublime counter-press or tackle.

