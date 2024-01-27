The secret agreement in place that allows Liverpool to get perfect Klopp replacement

Whilst we more than appreciate absolutely no one (myself included) wishes to be thinking about another man stepping into the shoes of a living, breathing giant in Jurgen Klopp, the replacement discussion is unavoidable.

Inevitably, Xabi Alonso’s name has come up frequently in such discussions, with the former Red having previously told talkSPORT in 2018 that he had ‘dreamt’ of taking up the Liverpool job.

“Yeah for sure I have dreamt of that. First, I have to prove myself and to prepare,” the former Spanish international said.

“If I decide somewhere along the way to take my chances as a manager, my link, my commitment and my passion with Liverpool is there.

“Why not? We’ll see if we can cross paths in our ways.”

Could the Bayer Leverkusen manager depart his current role in the summer to take up another of such incredible magnitude as that at Anfield?

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that, though there is no formal agreement allowing Alonso to leave at the end of the season, a gentleman’s agreement between himself and the board would provide such flexibility.

“There is nothing official for other clubs to trigger – I’m told it’s just a gentleman’s agreement between Alonso and the Leverkusen board,” the Guardian journalist previously informed CaughtOffside.

“Alonso was on the list of some clubs this summer, but Leverkusen insisted he was staying, but that they would let him go to a top, top club in the future.

“Alonso will be the one with the final decision, and he will make that decision in the summer, but there is no normal release clause, so it’s about convincing Alonso, rather than paying a formal release clause to Leverkusen.”

An agreement Liverpool will consider exploiting

It should be emphasised that our former midfielder won’t be the only option considered to take one of the biggest jobs in world football.

A whole swathe of top managers – including the likes of Roberto De Zerbi and Ange Postecoglou – will be in the mix, with the club’s data department going through each with the finest of toothcombs.

Anyone who does make the leap will undoubtedly be a downgrade at first – that’s irrefutable given the calibre of the man currently in the hotseat.

At the very least, there is the option of Alonso should he be deemed the best possible fit for the job as things currently stand.

