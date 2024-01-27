Van Dijk shares how Klopp broke his Liverpool exit news to him

Virgil van Dijk has spoke on out on the private discussion between Jurgen Klopp and the playing squad as he broke the news of his upcoming exit from Liverpool.

The Dutchman cut a focussed figure in his latest interview with the Reds, committing to ensuring the rest of the season was a success.

“Yeah, he told us in private of course, and all of us were together,” the club captain told liverpoolfc.com.

“Like I said, it’s a hard one to take but our mindset is to focus on business.

“We have a lot of targets still to achieve this year and why not finish the season on a high and together with celebrations for the boss as well?”

The Merseysiders remain competitive on all fronts this season, having secured passage through to the fourth round of the FA Cup, the final of the Carabao Cup, the last 16 of the Europa League and remain in the race for the Premier League title.

This will not break Liverpool

There will come a time to reflect on Jurgen Klopp’s era and analyse what may come with the next manager of this wonderful football club.

For now, however, our duty as a fanbase boils down to one thing: backing this young side and the manager to the absolute hilt as we push for a historic season.

What a send-off it would be if we could manage to secure at least three trophies this term for a coach who has provided so much in the way of joy and success for this city over the better part of a decade.

Let’s do it for Jurgen.

