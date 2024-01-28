Excellent: 59-touch maverick was just ridiculous; Liverpool’s chief destructor vs Norwich this afternoon

Diogo Jota doesn’t really get the credit he deserves from the quality of his performances in the Liverpool shirt.

Tasked with starting against Norwich in the fourth round of the FA Cup, the 27-year-old marksman did not disappoint for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

There was another goal in red, with the former Wolves man hitting his 11th goal in all competitions this term – at a rate of a goal every 108.36 minutes.

READ MORE: Forget Jones: 65-touch Liverpool Academy graduate is proving why Klopp shouldn’t drop him

READ MORE: Van Dijk shares how Klopp broke his Liverpool exit news to him

What do the stats say?

Curtis Jones (8.2/10) will perhaps feel a little aggrieved not to be Liverpool’s highest-rated player on the day, being pipped to the top rating by his Portuguese teammate (8.6/10) and Conor Bradley (8.6/10), according to Sofascore.

The centre-forward scored a truly wonderful goal against David Wagner’s men, it has to be said, with a stunning half-volley.

Jota worked hard to win the ball back in opposition territory, winning two out of four ground duels and three out of four aerial duels in the tie.

We simply couldn’t get through this period without Mo Salah without him.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, Liverpool MUST keep one man fit, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!