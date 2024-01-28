Forget Jones: 65-touch Liverpool Academy graduate is proving why Klopp shouldn’t drop him

If you have a player like Trent Alexander-Arnold in your side, it seems almost inevitable that Conor Bradley will be pulled out of the squad no matter how well he performs.

Or is that indeed the case? Perhaps, dare we suggest it, it might instead create an opportunity to insert the No.66 further afield where so many commentators are insistent he’ll end up anyway.

Chances are we’ll see the former occur first in the meantime, though it would be somewhat harsh to see the young fullback withdrawn from Liverpool’s starting-XI given the quality he’s shown in the interim.

What do the stats say?

The Northern Irishman has enjoyed an impeccable first half of football in the FA Cup fourth round.

Sofascore have the right-back down as recording two key passes and as many big chances, on top of an assist for Darwin Nunez, in the first 45 minutes of action.

He’s been reliable when it comes to defensive contributions too, amassing three tackles, winning three out of six ground duels and one aerial duel against Norwich.

