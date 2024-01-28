‘Be proud of that…’ – BBC pundit hails ‘brilliant’ Liverpool gem as ‘clone’ of Reds stalwart

One Liverpool youngster was hailed as a ‘clone’ of a long-serving Anfield stalwart during the 5-2 win over Norwich on Sunday afternoon.

Conor Bradley was named the FA Cup player of the match for a performance which saw him record assists for Darwin Nunez and Ryan Gravenberch in either half, and the 20-year-old earned lofty praise after the first of those.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin gushed: “Bradley has been phenomenal. He looks like a clone of [Andy] Robertson. He’s started very well and that was brilliant. Any Liverpool player of any age would be proud of that.”

READ MORE: (Video) ‘If Curtis Jones can…’ – Klopp makes light-hearted dig at ‘role model’ after Liverpool win

READ MORE: 72-pass Liverpool gem earned ‘standing ovation’ and Klopp ‘bear hug’ for his display v Norwich

Bradley was thrust into the Liverpool first team earlier this month following the injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the Northern Ireland international has excelled at right-back.

Aside from his two assists today, he played three key passes and took 113 touches. He didn’t neglect the defensive side of his game either, winning six duels and five tackles in a tremendous all-round display (Sofascore).

You could be forgiven for not realising that today was just his 13th senior appearance for the Reds, five of which have come in the first 28 days of this year (Transfermarkt), such was the maturity that he showed against Norwich, and indeed throughout January.

Bradley might play on the opposite flank to Robertson, whose return to action today after three months out was yet another big positive, but Nevin’s point still stands. The 20-year-old right-back looks every inch a Liverpool first-team player, and he deserves all the praise which has come his way recently.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, Liverpool MUST keep one man fit, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!