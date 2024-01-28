(Video) Ice-cool Nunez finish restores Liverpool’s lead after phenomenal work from Conor Bradley

Just as his compatriot Luis Suarez used to do so regularly, Darwin Nunez put Norwich to the sword with an ice-cool finish in Liverpool’s FA Cup clash against the Canaries this afternoon.

Ben Gibson had cancelled out Curtis Jones’ opener at Anfield, but the Reds were soon back in the lead, and much of that owed to excellent work by Conor Bradley in the build-up.

The right-back won possession on the halfway line and burst forward with intent, exchanging a neat one-two with Diogo Jota before sliding the ball through to Nunez, who dispatched it emphatically beyond George Long to make it 2-1.

At this stage, Norwich must be utterly sick of Uruguayan strikers who play for Liverpool!

You can view Nunez’s goal below, via @EmiratesFACup on X (formerly Twitter):