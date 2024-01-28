(Video) Ryan Gravenberch makes it five different Liverpool scorers in FA Cup romp v Norwich

Ryan Gravenberch put the seal on Liverpool’s 5-2 win over Norwich in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon with a close-range header.

It meant that all five of the Reds’ goals on Sunday afternoon were scored by different players, dispelling any fears that we’d struggle in that regard during the injury absence of Mo Salah.

The result was already in the bag by the fifth minute of stoppage time when Luis Diaz crossed towards Conor Bradley, who slapped the ball into the ground, and it bounced up kindly for the Dutch midfielder to nod it into the net from just inside the six-yard box.

It didn’t greatly matter in the overall context of the game, but it was still very welcome to see Gravenberch getting among the goals and ensuring that the Northern Ireland right-back could lay claim to two assists.

