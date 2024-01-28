Liverpool player’s ‘Coutinho-esque’ moment in 51st minute v Norwich would’ve had fans off seats

It’s now just over six years since Philippe Coutinho last played for Liverpool, but one current Reds player evoked memories of the Brazilian during the second half of today’s FA Cup tie against Norwich at Anfield.

Six minutes into the second half, with the score at 2-1 Curtis Jones cut inside and curled an exquisite effort which sailed just wide of the far post in front of the Kop, and plenty of fans may well have been off their seats in anticipation of the net bulging.

Providing live updates for the Liverpool Echo’s matchday blog, Keifer MacDonald drew comparisons with the ex-LFC playmaker, writing: “Jones tries a curling effort from just outside the box and it’s not far off finding the far post. Coutinho-esque technique.”

While the manner of Coutinho’s exit to Barcelona in January 2018 may have left a sour taste in the mouth, he treated Liverpool fans to some truly spellbinding goals during his five years at the club.

The manner in which Jones curled that shot just beyond George Long’s post in the 51st minute today indeed bore echoes of the Brazilian playmaker in his Anfield prime.

The 22-year-old has been in superb form in recent weeks, opening the scoring against Norwich this afternoon for his fifth goal of the season, and he was very unlucky not to have doubled his tally for the day with that marvellous effort shortly after half-time.

