(Video) Jones goal is a dream Academy link-up after world-class McConnell cross

16 minutes in and Liverpool found the lead courtesy of Curtis Jones.

It was an Academy link-up, with James McConnell (starting the clash with Alexis Mac Allister rested), providing a superb long-range pass from midfield to pick out his teammate in the box.

Our 22-year-old midfielder is becoming rather adept at these late runs into the far post, isn’t he?

The Englishman is on five goals and three assists in 24 appearances this term for Jurgen Klopp’s men. Hopefully there’ll be many more to come!

