(Video) Diogo Jota just scored a ridiculous half volley goal every Liverpool fan must watch

Diogo Jota may have entered the hottest scoring form of his Liverpool career, firing in the Reds’ third of the afternoon against Norwich City.

The Portuguese international struck on the half-volley after being found with a testing long ball over the top of the visitors’ midfield.

It’s the former Wolves marksman’s 16th goal contribution in 24 games for the hosts this season.

If this isn’t a Liverpool side determined to lift plenty of silverware this term – we’ll be absolutely damned.

