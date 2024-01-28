Journo says 20-y/o player could complicate Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to Liverpool first-team

Lewis Steele has backed Trent Alexander-Arnold to return to the Liverpool first-team shortly following his exit from the treatment room.

The journalist did, however, wisely note that the Scouser’s route back into the first-XI could be complicated by the availability of in-form right-back Conor Bradley.

“Conor Bradley as well, he’s been excellent the last few weeks,” the Daily Mail reporter shared in a post-match review on X.

“Won’t be easy for Trent to get back in the team. I’m sure he will, but Conor Bradley means that when everyone’s fit he’ll be surely getting some minutes.

“Jurgen can rely on him and the others for the rest of the season.”

The young Irishman was superb once again on the right-flank, registering two assists in a 5-2 win over Norwich City.

Impossible to keep out Trent, surely?

Based on a system of meritocracy, it’s difficult to see how Bradley could be pushed out of the side after deputising in such a professional manner.

That said, when the talent on the other side of the equation is Alexander-Arnold – arguably the best fullback of our generation – arguments based on merit can, perhaps, slip.

It’s certainly no slight on the 20-year-old, should our No.66 be returned to his rightful place in the starting lineup.

Certainly, it’s reassuring to know that Bradley can now be relied upon throughout the season.

