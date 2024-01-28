(Video) Klopp just about keeps lid on his emotions during poignant YNWA before Liverpool game

Jurgen Klopp just about managed to keep his emotions in check during the traditional playing of You’ll Never Walk Alone prior to kick-off at Anfield this afternoon.

Liverpool are in action for the first time since it was announced on Friday that the 56-year-old will be leaving at the end of the season, with the news ensuring that today’s FA Cup fourth round game against Norwich would be an emotionally charged occasion.

The German was greeted raucously when he emerged from the tunnel a few minutes before the match started, and once Gerry & the Pacemakers’ most famous hit reverberated around the stadium, he was visibly moved.

His face wore the look of a man who was extremely appreciative of the fans’ outpouring of love towards him, but at least by the end of the anthem he cracked a reassuring smile.

We’re all going to be emotional wrecks on 19 May when Wolves are in town for his last-ever game at Anfield as our manager!

You can view Klopp’s reactions during YNWA below, via @EmiratesFACup on X (formerly Twitter):