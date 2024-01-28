(Video) Klopp’s full-time gesture to Liverpool fans will have every Red reaching for the tissues

Ever since Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Friday that he’ll be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, millions of Reds fans will have made good use of the heart emoji in their social media posts.

The 56-year-old reciprocated it in person immediately after the full-time whistle in the 5-2 win over Norwich this afternoon, pointing towards that organ and making an invisible outline of a heart with his fingers as he showed his appreciation to the supporters who serenaded him throughout the match.

From his first appearance on the pitch today to his near-breakdown during You’ll Never Walk Alone, it was evident how strongly the German felt the love from the adoring Merseyside faithful, and he made it clear that the feeling is very much mutual.

Klopp’s heartfelt moment may well have had lots of Liverpool fans reaching for the tissues…we’re not ready for the emotion that’ll be on show when he takes charge of the Reds for the final time in May.

