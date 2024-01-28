(Video) Klopp given raucous welcome as he takes first steps on Anfield pitch since exit announcement

Jurgen Klopp was given a raucous welcome by Liverpool fans as he stepped onto the Anfield pitch for the first time since Friday’s shock announcement that he’ll be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Amid journalists reporting of a funereal mood among supporters outside the stadium for the Reds’ first match since the morale-sapping news two days ago, once inside the ground they made sure to let the 56-year-old know just what they think of him.

As the players and coaches emerged for the tunnel to commence the pre-game warm-up for today’s FA Cup fourth round fixture against Norwich, they were given their usual warm welcome.

However, the volume inside Anfield amplified considerably once Klopp came into view and set foot onto the pitch, with the German guaranteed a rousing reception for every single home game Liverpool play until the end of the season – and his glorious reign on Merseyside.

It still seems hard to comprehend that he won’t be our manager after May, but the best way of showing gratitude towards him is for the team to give him a trophy-winning send-off!

You can view the footage of Klopp’s emergence onto the pitch below, via @itvfootball on X (formerly Twitter):