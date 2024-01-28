(Video) Watch footage inside the Kop as Liverpool fans serenade Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp will have wanted the attention of the crowd to be on his players, as ever, for Liverpool’s fourth round FA Cup clash with Norwich City.

Let’s face it though – that was always going to be something of a pipe dream given the nature of the news he shared with the global fanbase in the week.

The Anfield faithful made sure to share their appreciation for the man behind our success in recent years, serenading him on several occasions during our cup tie.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of :