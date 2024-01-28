Liverpool set to move imminently for their ‘number one choice’ to replace Jurgen Klopp – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to make their move imminently for their first-choice candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are planning an approach for Xabi Alonso, with a ‘well-placed source’ informing the outlet that the Bayer Leverkusen boss is the ‘number one choice’ to take over from the 56-year-old.

It’s understood that LFC chiefs plan to move for their former midfielder to enquire about his interest in returning to Merseyside in a managerial capacity, having had two months to evaluate potential successors, with Klopp having informed the club privately of his decision back in November.

Following the initial shock of Friday’s announcement from Liverpool, Alonso’s name quickly emerged as many supporters’ preferred option to take the reins from Klopp.

The 41-year-old’s previous as a phenomenal Champions League-winning midfielder at Anfield is an obvious plus point, but the primary reason for him being a leading candidate is the remarkable job he’s doing as Leverkusen manager.

Die Werkself are well placed to win their first-ever Bundesliga title and end Bayern Munich’s 11-year monopoly on the division, with Alonso’s side still undefeated in the top flight this season.

Fabrizio Romano has indicated that the search for a new sporting director to replace Jorg Schmadtke – who’s stepping down at the end of the January transfer window – must be finalised before the pursuit of the next manager can truly accelerate, but you can be sure that Liverpool chiefs will have been working in the background on the process of appointing Klopp’s successor.

Nonetheless, it’s encouraging to hear that the wheels could soon be put in motion regarding a potential approach for the high-achieving Spaniard.

