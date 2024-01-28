(Video) Luis Diaz had Anfield salivating after one jaw-dropping piece of brilliance today

Luis Diaz produced one stunning moment of brilliance in the closing stages of Liverpool’s 5-2 win over Norwich in the FA Cup today.

He was involved in the move which led to Ryan Gravenberch rounding off the scoring in stoppage time, and although it was the excellent Conor Bradley who claimed the assist, the Colombian’s role in the build-up deserves plenty of acclaim.

Dominik Szoboszlai aimed a pinpoint diagonal cross in the direction of the 27-year-old, who took the ball down with an exquisite piece of control as he stopped it with his back leg and was duly able to swing it across to the Northern Ireland defender to set up the Dutchman to score.

The Hungary captain acknowledged Diaz’s moment of genius in the ensuing goal celebrations, and with good reason – that delightful control will have had the home fans at Anfield salivating with excitement!

You can see the clip of Diaz’s ball control below, via @1947production on X (formerly Twitter):