(Video) ‘He’s got a CV’ – Jason McAteer wants ‘charismatic’ 58y/o as Klopp’s replacement at LFC

Jason McAteer has named the ‘charismatic’ Premier League manager who he’d like to see at Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The 52-year-old was speaking on beIN SPORTS about potential candidates to replace the German at Anfield, and he’s firmly behind one man who’s already working in the English top flight – Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

The former Reds midfielder said of the 58-year-old: “I think he’s charismatic, I like his brand of football. He’s got a CV, by the way. He’s managed around the world, he knows what he’s doing. He’s dealt with the Harry Kane situation.

“Now you’re asking me if it’s too soon to jump ship. That’s a different argument, but if I could pick anyone who you can go ‘there you go, pick them up and put them in there’, I’d probably go Postecoglou right now.”

The Australian has been largely impressive at Spurs so far, vastly improving their league position from last season and keeping them firmly in contention for a Champions League berth despite selling their all-time record goalscorer Kane to Bayern Munich last summer.

He’s also the only manager to inflict a domestic defeat on Liverpool in 2023/24 up to this point, albeit in hugely controversial circumstances, while he’s been widely praised for his uncompromising alliance to his attack-minded principles in north London.

Whether he’d be the right man to build upon Klopp’s enormous legacy at Anfield is another matter, though. At both Celtic and Tottenham, he had the benefit of being able to build from a low ebb, rather than facing the unenviable task of succeeding a true icon.

You can view McAteer’s comments on Postecoglou below, via beIN SPORTS on X (formerly Twitter):