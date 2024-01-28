(Video) James McConnell’s assist for Jones looks even more sublime from Anfield Road Stand

James McConnell has had a memorable first senior start for Liverpool this afternoon, providing the assist for Curtis Jones’ opening goal against Norwich on the quarter-hour mark.

Just as another academy product in Trent Alexander-Arnold has done so often, the 19-year-old midfielder delivered an inch-perfect cross from the right flank straight to the Reds’ number 17, who timed his run to the far post perfectly and nodded the ball past George Long to break the deadlock.

The FA Cup’s official X channel posted footage of the teenager’s assist as viewed from the Anfield Road Stand, and it looks even sweeter from that angle, arcing down with immaculate timing for his midfield colleague to divert it to the net.

It was a sublime contribution from McConnell, and hopefully it’ll be his first of many in a Liverpool shirt. We wouldn’t bet against that, judging by the quality of that cross for Jones!

You can view the assist from the vantage point of the Anfield Road Stand below, via @EmiratesFACup on X (formerly Twitter):