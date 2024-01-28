72-pass Liverpool gem earned ‘standing ovation’ and Klopp ‘bear hug’ for his display v Norwich

James McConnell had a memorable first senior start for Liverpool on Sunday, grabbing a sublime assist in the 5-2 win over Norwich at Anfield.

The 19-year-old delivered a pinpoint cross to Curtis Jones for the first goal this afternoon, and his overall performance won widespread acclaim, as observed by journalist Keifer MacDonald when the teenager was substituted with a slight knock in the 79th minute.

The reporter posted on X: “Standing ovation from the Anfield crowd for 19-year-old James McConnell as he is replaced by Luis Diaz. Jurgen Klopp was quick to congratulate the youngster with a bear hug. An afternoon McConnell will never forget.”

Even aside from that superb assist for Jones, McConnell can feel immensely satisfied with his first start for Liverpool.

As per Sofascore, the midfielder completed 72 of his 81 passes (89% success rate), executed one key pass, won three duels and made two tackles, giving a performance which belied his tender years and elite level inexperience on what was just his fourth appearance in senior football.

For the 19-year-old to earn a standing ovation from the Anfield faithful and an embrace from his manager, who inevitably soaked up the vast majority of the supporters’ love this afternoon, is a huge testament to how commendably he played.

In a campaign which has seen Jarell Quansah and, more recently, Conor Bradley emerge to become reliable first-team performers for Liverpool, McConnell could do likewise if he replicates today’s standards in a few more matches for Klopp’s side.

